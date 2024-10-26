Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Friedkin Group are currently in the middle of completing an Everton takeover.

Sean Dyche saluted the ‘relentless’ attitude Everton showed to share the spoils against Fulham.

The Toffees stretched their unbeaten streak to five games as they earned a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park. Everton were well below their best, with Alex Iwobi netting on his return to his former club. However, in the 94th minute, substitute Beto netted to grab the Blues a point.

Dyche admitted that Everton were well below their best but his troops showed the resolve and determination he’s been asking for. The Toffees boss told BBC Radio 5 Live: “We weren't at the races tonight. We were nowhere near how we have been, we have put together a run of balanced results, a couple of draws and a couple of wins. Kind of subservient with the ball a bit, didn't get to grips with our performance. Credit to them, they are a good outfit. They have spent but have good coaching and a good manager but we never got anywhere we have been lately.

“On the balance of that, we spoke to the group about building a relentless mentality. In the end, we are playing balls long and we force a goal and sometimes you have to do that. For that, I'm really pleased with the players for not losing faith and to keep going and now it's five unbeaten and the mentality is getting stronger.”

Dyche has been in the Everton hot seat since January 2023. He’s successfully kept the club in the Premier League despite inheriting a challenging financial situation. The Friedkin Group are in the midst of completing a takeover from majority owner Farhad Moshiri - after former prospective owners 777 Partners’ deal broke down following a protracted saga.

Dyche is hopeful that the purchase will go through. He added: “The hardest thing is expectation issues slide around here for different reasons. We finished so strongly last season, I just felt there was a higher demand immediately with not that much reasoning in the sense that we were selling players, brought some players in who will become very good players but there is an adjustment to playing in the Premier League and we don't get the results.

“We're in command of a situation, the biggest one being Bournemouth which I haven't witnessed anything like that as a manager and the whole feel changes. Then we have to grind ourselves and play ourselves back into a situation where they're back to where they might be and not getting beat so easily. But it's been like that since I've been here, there is a constant noise off the pitch and is bound to leak into the players at some point. Now we've got another new owner possibly, it is possibly. It looks a positive situation they will get the deal done but we're not sure so therefore players, agents, everyone is wondering and all we can do is stick to task.

“That is to maintain Premier League status and balance the books, bring money in, lower the wages, all the people don't see. This is the challenge at Everton. The demands stay high no matter what is going on and I'm not crying it. But now we are beginning to win games and if we're not winning, we don't get beat which we did tonight.”