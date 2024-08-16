Getty Images

Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are Everton’s two main prized assets.

Sean Dyche has not ruled out any more Everton departures before the end of the transfer window if the price is right.

The Toffees have already sold Amadou Onana to Aston Villa for £50 million amid the club’s precarious financial situation. Lewis Dobbin (Aston Villa) and Ben Godfrey (Atalanta) also raised a combined £20 million.

However, there is still uncertainty around Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s future. The striker is into the final year of his Goodison Park contract and yet to pen fresh terms. He was close to joining Newcastle United earlier in the window while Manchester United have recently been linked. United also tried to swoop for Jarrad Branthwaite but Everton turned down two bids for the centre-back.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Blues’ 2024-25 Premier League opening fixture against Brighton on Saturday, Dyche was asked about Calvert-Lewin’s contract situation. The Goodison boss replied: “We’ve spoken openly. I certainly have about constantly trying to be open with the players. Kev more so with me with their advisors and agents. Dom is in the picture. He has looked sharp in pre-season and we want him to take that into the pitch.”

Asked if it would make sense for Everton to sell if an offer landed, Dyche replied: “That would be the challenge for the club at what level any player not just Dom. You saw Amadou leaving us there was a level where they think: ‘Right that’s it, it’s got to be done’. That is the current situation of the club. It’s not just about the players mentioned, it’s about any player.

“It means I’m confident club are going to do the best we can to be competitive. But equally, the club has got an outside picture and that’s not something I can control. They do need to balance the finances better. We have done a lot of work with that since I’ve been here, Kev included in that. On the playing side of things to lower the wage bill and we’ve done a pretty fair job of that. But the bigger picture at the club is dependent on what money is needed at any given time.”