Sean Dyche has insisted that Conor Coady has remained an ‘immaculate professional’ as he awaits his next Everton chance.

The on-loan Wolves defender has been dropped to the bench for the past three games - after starting every match he was available for following his summer arrival.

Michael Keane has been preferred to Coady in central defence alongside James Tarkowski. Coady has also lost his spot in the England squad for the upcoming international break.

But Dyche had nothing but praise for the centre-back as he admitted that there were ‘fine margins’ for a starting spot. And he’ll remain in communication with Coady in terms of whether his move to Goodison will turn permanent at the end of the season - with no decision made yet.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to Chelsea, Dyche said: “He’s been an immaculate professional which everyone in the game has suggested and I can see why.

“He's a high quality footballer, it's fine margins [on selection], it enhances it less if the team are winning. The margins are fine and there are players I'm trying to keep alive because things change quickly.