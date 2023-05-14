Everton remain 17th in the Premier League after a 3-0 defeat by Manchester City at Goodison Park.

Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Sean Dyche was impressed with Everton’s mentality despite suffering a loss to Manchester City.

The Toffees fell to a 3-0 reverse at Goodison Park and were unable to ease their predicament in the Premier League relegation battle.

Everton matched leaders City for much of the first half before Ilkay Gundogan’s 37th-minute opener. Erling Haaland then headed home a second for the visitors just two minutes later before Gundogan sent home a free-kick on 51 minutes.

The Blues stay 17th in the table and just one point and one place above the bottom three with two games to play. And Dyche knows the importance of Everton retaining their top-flight status.