Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace FC at Goodison Park on September 28, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Jarrad Branthwaite was back for Everton in the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Sean Dyche has insisted that Jarrad Branthwaite will be under no further scrutiny after his Everton injury return.

The centre-back made his first appearance of the season in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace. Branthwaite enjoyed a superb 2023-24 campaign, making 41 appearances which earned him the club’s Players’ Player and Young Player of the Season. He was subsequently called into England’s Euro 2024 provisional squad and was targeted by Manchester United in the summer transfer window - with the Blues turning down two bids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After having groin surgery at the start of the summer, Branthwaite missed Everton’s opening five Premier League games. His presence was missed, with Dyche’s troops picking up just one point and conceding a total of 14 goals.

However, he was back to face Palace and bar Marc Guehi’s opening goal in the 10th minute, the Toffees were comfortable throughout. Given his performances last term and being coveted by United, there’s likely to be more of a spotlight on Branthwaite this season. But that won’t be the case from Everton’s perspective and the focus is on getting the 22-year-old ‘fully fit and clear of his injuries’.

The Everton boss said: “First things first, in allowing him the chance to get in and play as we did today and allow him to get to full Premier League fitness. I don’t think there’s too much wrong with his game so I’ll just monitor him as I see it and so will the staff.

“The nuts and bolts as I call it we attacked last season, all the simple stuff, well it seems simple but it’s important, so we’ll see how it goes. But the first thing is to get him full Premier League fit. I think he has done well to come through that today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will be no scrutiny from us that’s for sure. It will still be the same messages, go and enjoy what it is, go and mature as a player by enjoying the challenge whatever challenge that is. I think the idea of maturing as a player comes from what you do every day, what you do when you’re playing and also some of the stuff we give them, some of the stuff may rub off on them but, no, I am not really overthinking that at this stage.

“The first thing is to get him fully fit and fully clear of his injuries. He has done well to get to where he got to today I thought, emotionally and delivering a good performance. Obviously, he will probably feel it more tomorrow than he did even today. But, no, he’s a very good young player, still relatively young that is, certainly young in Premier League games. And he’s a very very good player and a talented player and I think he will mature further.”