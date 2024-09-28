Sean Dyche makes Goodison Park atmosphere admission immediately after Everton's victory over Crystal Palace
Sean Dyche saluted his Everton troops for overcoming nervousness to deliver a first Premier League victory over the season.
The Toffees earned a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park - although they had to do it the hard way. Having picked up just one point from their opening five games, Everton fell behind in the 10th minute when Marc Guehi netted from a set-piece.
But the Blues responded two minutes into the second half, with Dwight McNeil’s excellent strike from outside the box restoring parity before the forward bagged in the 54th minute with a composed finish.
Given Everton’s challenging start to the campaign, Dyche admitted that the Goodison crowd became nervous after Palace took the lead. But the Toffees boss was pleased with the response displayed. Via BBC Sport, Dyche said: “It was a bit of nervousness. When you haven’t got that first win you feel nervous. Then you go 1-0 down, the stadium becomes awkward for the players.
"I spoke to them in the second half about being someone who makes a difference. It’s every person that counts, not just one.
"I thought the feel of the second half was better, not just the quality. Dwight McNeil popping up with two goals for two different reasons and some good energy in our play and the big moments went for us today.”
