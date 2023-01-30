Sean Dyche has been appointed new Everton manager and takes his first game against Arsenal on Saturday.

Sean Dyche has taken his first training session as Everton manager.

And it’s fair to say that judging by the images coming out of Finch Farm, he started with a grueling workout for his players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unveiled as Toffees boss today, Dyche got to grips with his new side at the club’s training base in the Halewood area of Liverpool.

They have five days to prepare for a clash against Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday and Dyche is looking to put his stamp on things immediately.

Looking at photos from training uploaded by Everton’s social media channels, it appeared that the session was very much based on fitness - and his new squad were pushed hard.

Donning a pair of shorts and Adidas Copa Mundial boots, one photo showed Dyche with a wry smile on his face as a player rested on his knees out of breathe. Another shot showed Amadou Onana, Vitalii Mykolenko, Conor Coady and Seamus Coleman all looking to be struggling when running as Dyche gave out instructions.

Certainly, it franks what Dyche has demanded from his team. He wants to see ‘sweat on the shirt’ of all of his players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking in his first interview, Dyche said: “I know about Everton’s passionate fanbase and how precious this club is to them. We’re ready to work and ready to give them what they want. That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort and getting back to some of the basic principles of what Everton Football Club has stood for for a long time.

“We want to bring back a good feeling. We need the fans, we need unity and we need everyone aligned. That starts with us as staff and players.

“Our aim is to put out a team that works, that fights and wears the badge with pride. The connection with the fans can then grow very quickly because they’re so passionate.