Sean Dyche believes Jordan Pickford has remained at Everton through their plight because he is part of the club’s ‘fabric’.

The goalkeeper has enjoyed an excellent campaign for the Toffees to help them retain their Premier League status again. Pickford has recorded three successive clean sheets and 12 in the league, which places him behind only David Raya in the race for the Golden Glove.

Pickford’s been the bedrock of Everton’s teams that have avoided relegation for the past three campaigns. During that time, the likes of Richarlison (Tottenham), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Alex Iwobi (Fulham), Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) and Demarai Gray (Al-Etifaq) have all departed.

England’s No.1 would not have been short of suitors had he wished to depart and instead did the opposite by signing a contract to commit his long-term future until the summer of 2027.

And Dyche believes that Pickford being settled on Merseyside is why he’s never wanted to leave despite the turbulent few years. Everton boss Dyche, speaking ahead of Friday’s trip to Luton Town, said: “I think he is genuinely happy here. He seems to me when I speak to him, his family life is settled, he is settled in as part of the fabric of Everton. That is an important factor. He is still England’s No1. He is in a healthy place for himself and for I think his life meets his professional life. There is always a balance. If players are settled in what their life is and with the club, that is a really good situation and he certainly seems so to me.”

On Pickford’s displays this season, Dyche said: “He has delivered performances, especially important performances. He has had a couple of things go against him which can happen as a keeper, he handles that side of it well, stays focused on the job in hand.