Everton suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Nottingham Forest and lacked a goal threat.

Sean Dyche revealed he wants to answer Everton’s attacking issues with his current squad rather than using the transfer market.

The Toffees ended 2024 with a meek 2-0 loss against Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park. Despite having 64 per cent possession, the home side scarcely threatened Forest, who twice punished Everton’s slack defending.

Dyche’s troops have managed to score just 15 goals in their opening 18 Premier League games this season as they sit three points above the drop zone. With the January transfer window opening in two days’ time, it could be an opportunity to bolster Everton’s options.

The Blues will be governed by profit and sustainability regulations (PSR) despite The Friedkin Group’s recent takeover. And while there will be clamour for fresh additions, Dyche wants the solutions to come from the players in his set-up.

The Everton boss, asked if the answer lies within the squad, replied: “They lie within the squad at this time because I don't know about the January situation. I know you'll keep asking me but it depends on PSR. There is no problem with it but we still have rules like everyone will in this window. The last one was lower [spending] the previous was lower and this one probably will be lower, we don't know yet. But we want to answer it in-house and we have players who can answer it.

“We step forward, step forward, step forward then step back to the beginning and that's the frustrating thing. I've spoken to the players about growing. You grow from confidence and belief. I know it's strange, we do then go back to the start and have to rebuild it and it's incredibly frustrating we have to repeat that cycle and it's my job and the staff's job to look at ways of breaking it.”

While Everton’s year ended on a disappointing note on the pitch, there is at least optimism off the field. The Friedkin Group’s takeover from Farhad Moshiri has ended the precarious financial situation, while the Blues have been handed the keys to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Dyche believes that it is clear that the new American owners want ‘stability’ at the club can bring optimism. He added: “I'm always an optimist. You have to be. It has been a tough challenge ever since I walked in the door. There is always continued optimism and we have shown that recently. Five or six games ago, people were saying this is almost, by the wording, we were going to get nothing from the run. Not from myself, I've made it clear you have to play everyone home and away and say it with good reason. It;'s a tough division, everyone has a right to be in there and once they are, they have a right to win games.

“It's early but the fact the new owners are speaking about stability, but putting the club back where it belongs - but that it will take time. They are aware it will take time to challenge, grow and build. I would say there is at least clarity on their words, which is stability, and I think that is a good start point.”