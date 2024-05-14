Sean Dyche makes Youssef Chermiti loan admission after impressive Everton cameo

Everton striker Youssef Chermiti. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The striker almost scored his first Everton goal in the 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

Sean Dyche has admitted that he ideally would have loaned out Youseff Chermiti this season - but has been impressed with his Everton development.

The striker joined the Toffees last summer from Sporting CP for a fee of around £15 million. The 19-year-old was signed with an eye on the future, having only made 22 appearances for the Portuguese club, scoring three goals.

Chermiti has been behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto in the pecking order throughout his maiden Goodison Park campaign and has had to be patient. But in recent weeks, he’s played more of a prominent role and displayed his potential. When the two senior centre-forwards were unavailable for last month’s clash against Brentford, Chermiti made a full Premier League debut. Everton earned a 1-0 win to secure Premier League survival.

Meanwhile, he was lively when coming off the bench in Saturday’s 1-0 triumph over Sheffield United. He had two chances, one being saved by Blades keeper Wes Foderingham to deny Chermiti a maiden Everton goal.

And Dyche was pleased with the impact that the Portugal youth international made. Speaking at his post-match press conference, the Everton manager said: “I was pleased with him Youssef was brought in as a development player who probably should have went out on loan or that type of future.

“You know the situation here; small squad, stretching numbers. We've had to develop him in the side if we can and he's done well. He's put a lot of effort into it, particularly in the last couple of months and he's got his payback. He got his start, of course, and came on and effected the game.”