Jarrad Branthwaite was back for Everton as they were held to a 0-0 draw at West Ham.

Sean Dyche has insisted that Jarrad Branthwaite will continue to build match sharpness after making his Everton injury return.

The defender has suffered injury issues since having minor groin surgery at the start of last summer. But he was back in the starting line-up for the Toffees' clash against West Ham United at the London Stadium yesterday.

Everton earned a 0-0 draw, with Branthwaite and James Tarkowski reforging the central partnership that helped yield the fourth-best defensive record in the Premier League last season.

And with Branthwaite, targeted by Manchester United in the previous transfer window, now heading off for duty with England under-21s, Dyche believes the 22-year-old will get strong after having a couple of 'rusty moments' in the West Ham stalemate. The Everton boss said at his post-match press conference: “He’s going to get sharper, pbviously. A couple of rusty moments when he’s given the ball away and missed a tackle but that’s his lack of game-time.

“We know what a really good player he is and I did say we were trying to find the right time he was ready. He will get more game-ready and it’s a restart of the process. They made a good partnership with Jordan [Pickford] behind him and the two full-backs [Ashley Young and Vitalii Mykolenko] not always but a lot. I was pleased with that side of things but the work in front of them, I was pleased with. I thought Idrissa [Gana Gueye] was very good again, a lot of the stuff that fans - not our fans I mean generally - don’t see. He covers the hard yards, presses, nicks it, keeps the ball.

“Manga [Orel Mangala] worked very hard again and that real Premier League edge and fitness. There are good signs but if can add that bit of devilment and extra quality in the final third, it makes us more of a threat and solid performances turn into winning performances.”