Sean Dyche names Everton youngster who has 'big future at this football club'

Sean Dyche. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

Everton teenager Harrison Armstrong made a full debut in the loss to Southampton.

Sean Dyche has tipped Harrison Armstrong to have a ‘big future’ at Everton.

The midfielder full Toffees debut one was one of the few positives from Tuesday’s loss to Southampton in the Carabao Cup third round at Goodison Park. Because of the absences of James Garner and Idrissa Gana Gueye, along with Tim Iroegbunam given a rest, Armstrong made his first start for his boyhood club at age 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youngster impressed during pre-season and had made two substitute appearances before given a chance from the outset. Armstrong featured for 62 minutes while Roman Dixon, making his second start of his Everton career, featured for the entire 90 minutes of the 1-1 draw before the home side lost 6-5 on penalties.

Armstrong has been with the Blues since the age of five and is highly regarded, with Dyche citing his and Dixon’s performances as the ‘definite’ plus points of the loss. Speaking to evertontv, Dyche said: “It was good to get minutes into them and to get them playing here at Goodison,” he added. “Harrison is only 17 – he’s a baby. He’s been out there playing at Goodison Park in a men’s football match, so I’m pleased for him, as well.

“It’s not an easy task. You’re not coming into the team that’s high rolling. They’re coming into a team that’s stretched today and I thought [Harrison] did really, really well to conduct him how he did.

“I think he’s got a very important future and a big future at this football club. It’s early yet. Roman’s done fine, as well, and he gets another performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re two definite positives in an awkward night because we wanted to win this game. I made that clear, forgetting the fact we’re down to so few players, we still put out a side there and they put out a performance to try to win.”