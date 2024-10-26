Sean Dyche names Everton 'joy to work with' who he didn't really want to sell
Sean Dyche admitted he did not want to sell Alex Iwobi ahead of his Goodison Park return.
Iwobi spent four years at Everton, having been signed by Arsenal for a reported £28 million in the summer of 2019. While he struggled in his first few seasons, the versatile midfielder became a key player in the Toffees' successive battles against Premier League relegation in 2021-22 and 2022-23. In the latter, he recorded eight assists and was named Players' Player of the Season.
However, Iwobi departed Everton for Fulham in September 2023. The Nigeria international had entered the final year of his contract and the Blues netted £22 million. And as Iwobi prepares to return to Merseyside today as Everton face Fulham aiming to go five games unbeaten, Dyche revealed it made financial prudence to allow him to depart.
The L4 chief said: "It was a very good deal for the club. I thought he was an excellent servant certainly in my time here, enjoyed having him around the place. He was a joy to work with, a very good player in my opinion. Not one I wanted to lose but needs must at that time. It was a good fee for a good player.
Because of Everton's financial problems in recent seasons, they have had to offload several players to help balance the books. Richarlison, Anthony Gordon, Demarai Gray, Amadou Onana and Ben Godfrey are among those sold.
Supporters will be hoping that the Friedkin Group's prospective takeover can bring an end to the Blues have to cash in on members of the squad. But Dyche is awaiting further updates. “Not at the moment but we don't know what's going to happen if this takeover goes through,” he added. “We're waiting on news on that but, as you can see, we've still had to cut costs and keep fees low, bring in more than we're paying out. We'll have to wait and see on that.”
