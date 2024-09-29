Sean Dyche names 'quality' Everton star who is only going to get better this season

Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, shouts from the touchline during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace FC at Goodison Park on September 28, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Dwight McNeil scored twice in Everton’s win over Crystal Palace.

Sean Dyche is adamant Dwight McNeil will only continue to get better in the No.10 role after inspiring Everton’s maiden Premier League victory of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McNeil’s second-half double secured the Toffees a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park. The ex-Burnley man scored a sublime equaliser from outside of the area in the 47th minute before his composed finish seven minutes later yielded three points.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McNeil has been one of Everton’s standout performers so far this campaign. He’s bagged four goals in all competitions - surpassing his tally of three for the entire 2023-24 season - and has two assists. Joining the Blues in 2022, he chiefly operated as a winger in his first two years on Merseyside. But he’s been deployed centrally this term and made eye-catching progress.

Dyche believes that McNeil has the ‘quality’ to feature in the position and is still maturing. The Everton boss said: We know he's got quality. The stats and facts from the first season we had here were very strong. He was working hard but couldn't quite find the same moments. Me and the staff spoke about it and could we get him inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ili [Ndiaye] has done well in the wide area to allow us to move Dwight and you've got to find a result and a win. We needed that slightly better opening quality - as in finding a pass, a finish and delivery - and being in the centre of the pitch brings him to life more than being wide. I think he can do both well and will mature into the role as he plays there more.”