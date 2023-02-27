The Everton manager looked at the positives in attack despite another goalless showing at the weekend.

Sean Dyche inisists Everton’s attack has shown improvement despite another goalless defeat at the weekend. The Toffees lost 2-0 at home to Aston Villa on Saturday and slipped back into the Premier League relegation zone.

But the Blues boss believes his side are “more productive” as a whole and much better at getting into the box - it’s just a case of being more clinical and showing more quality when they get there.

Speaking to the media ahead of Wednesday night’s trip to Arsenal, Dyche said: “There’s a lot of work to be done, the team’s mentality is that we’re all allowed to score, not just one player.

“I ask that of them defensively, to keep clean sheets, and it starts from the front with the front players working hard for the team. It’s only fair to ask that the other way round.

“The players have to take responsibility as a group in making enough chances and taking chances and I think since I’ve been here the numbers are better for getting numbers in the box, better for entries into the box, hopefully look to increase the quality of chances as well.

“I think it’s fair to say we’ve been more productive in that area, but the clinical moment is the truth of the matter, finding that finish.”

With Dyche discussing some of the improvements they’ve made collectively, it was revealed by TheOther14 that Everton had the most team touches in the opposition penalty area this weekend in the Premier League with 37.

Dyche also reiterated that the whole team is the focus, rather than just the frontline, amid questions over their faltering attack. He also wants his side to focus on being clinical in both boxes.