Everton have injury issues heading into the Premier League fixture.

Sean Dyche is primed to include teenager Harrison Armstrong in his Everton squad for today’s clash against Ipswich Town.

The Toffees have been hit with a double injury blow during the international break. James Garner has sustained a back issue and has been ruled out of the trip to Portman Road. Meanwhile, fellow midfielder Tim Iroegbunam is sidelined for several weeks with a foot issue.

The pair join Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti (both foot) on the treatment table, while Nathan Patterson is still lacking match fitness as he works back from hamstring surgery he had last April. Those are the players definitely ruled out of the Ipswich encounter, while Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh) is doubtful.

And bearing in mind that Seamus Coleman is coming back from a month-long calf issue, although he has trained all week, Everton boss Dyche is short of senior players. Including back-up goalkeepers Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic, the Blues may only have 19 senior options available. And it means that Armstrong is likely to take his spot on the bench.

The 17-year-old is highly regarded at Goodison Park and enjoyed an impressive pre-season period. This campaign, he has already made three appearances - coming off the bench in a 4-0 Premier League loss to Tottenham while he made his full debut in a penalty shootout defeat by Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

In fact, Armstrong has been on the substitute bench in all seven league games so far this term. He also featured twice for England under-18s during the international break, recording an assist in a 3-1 win over Ukraine under-19s earlier this week.

Even if Branthwaite is fit, the lack of midfielders Dyche has available - with Idrissa Gana Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Orel Mangala the fit options - means that Armstrong may be included rather than having three keepers in the squad.