Sean Dyche has admitted that the injury Idrissa Gana Gueye suffered in Everton's 2-1 loss against Tottenham Hotspur 'doesn't look great'.

Gueye was forced off in the first half of the encounter when the Toffees were two goals behind. Everton were also without top scorer Abdoulaye Doucoure, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young and Dele. Vitalii Mykolenko did make a return from a groin issue while Gomes, who replaced Gueye off the bench, made his first appearance for the club since May 2022 having overcome a calf issue.

Advertisement

Advertisement