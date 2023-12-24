Sean Dyche provides bleak Idrissa Gana Gueye injury update as Everton 'stretched' for Man City
Idrissa Gueye was forced off in Everton's loss against Tottenham.
Sean Dyche has admitted that the injury Idrissa Gana Gueye suffered in Everton's 2-1 loss against Tottenham Hotspur 'doesn't look great'.
Gueye was forced off in the first half of the encounter when the Toffees were two goals behind. Everton were also without top scorer Abdoulaye Doucoure, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young and Dele. Vitalii Mykolenko did make a return from a groin issue while Gomes, who replaced Gueye off the bench, made his first appearance for the club since May 2022 having overcome a calf issue.
Everton face Manchester City at Goodison Park on Wednesday 27 December (20.15 GMT) although Gueye is set to be sidelined. Dyche told evertontv: We’re stretched, anyway. We just get people back and then we get injuries. We’ll have to wait and see with Idrissa but it doesn’t look great. It’s important we get these bodies back.