Isaac Price has recently been called up to the Northern Ireland senior squad for the first time.

Sean Dyche has provided the latest on Everton youngster Isaac Price’s future.

The highly-rated midfielder has been included in the Northern Ireland senior squad for the first time ahead of Euro 2026 qualifiersmatches against San Marino and Finland later this month.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill revealed he was excited about Price’s potential.

The 19-year-old has recorded four goals and two assists in 21 appearances for the Toffees’ under-21s this season. He’s also made two Everton first-team substitute outings in the Premier League during his fledgling career - both under former manager Frank Lampard.

Price is coming towards the end of his contract at Goodison Park.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference before Saturday’s clash against Brentford, Everton boss Dyche said on Price’s call-up: “I’ve not really spoken to him. I speak to all the players around the training ground and he put a big shift in last week, physically. He got a bit of a knock but it was nothing serious.

“He’s a good young player. I’m new to the young group, I’ve been to one game and got clips from other games. We’re trying to pick up young players as we go. he’s been training with the group quite a lot since I’ve been here and he looks like a good prospect.”