Everton are hopeful Amadou Onana’s injury isn’t too serious.
The midfielder was forced off in the second half of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat of Leeds United at Goodison Park with a knee issue.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Onana has been a key player for the Toffees since arriving from Lille for a fee that could reach £33 million last summer. He’s made 23 appearances this season, scoring one goal.
And Sean Dyche feels that the Belgium international’s issue is ‘manageable’.
The Everton manager said: “He’s had a niggly knee injury. They’ll get on top of that tomorrow and Monday. I think it’s manageable as his fitness improves and game understanding improves.
“He had two more-than-able people with him today because I thought Douc (Abdoulaye Doucoure) and Gana (Idrissa Gana Gueye) were outstanding today.”