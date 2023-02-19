Everton next face Aston Villa in the Premier League after a 1-0 defeat of Leeds United.

Everton are hopeful Amadou Onana’s injury isn’t too serious.

The midfielder was forced off in the second half of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat of Leeds United at Goodison Park with a knee issue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Onana has been a key player for the Toffees since arriving from Lille for a fee that could reach £33 million last summer. He’s made 23 appearances this season, scoring one goal.

And Sean Dyche feels that the Belgium international’s issue is ‘manageable’.

The Everton manager said: “He’s had a niggly knee injury. They’ll get on top of that tomorrow and Monday. I think it’s manageable as his fitness improves and game understanding improves.