'Situations' - Sean Dyche provides Everton transfer window update Amadou Onana and Willy Gnonto talks
Sean Dyche has admitted there are currently ‘ongoing situations’ when it comes to Everton’s summer transfer business.
The Toffees have made three signings so far, having brought in Tim Ireogbunam and Iliman Ndiaye on a permanent basis, along with re-signing Jack Harrison on loan from Leeds United.
Everton are trying to recruit more players, though. They have missed out on Jaden Philogene, who looks set to return to Aston Villa from Hull City, but are keen on Leeds winger Willy Gnonto. Meanwhile, Amadou Onana is closing in on a £50 million exit to Aston Villa.
Dyche, speaking to Everton’s media department during the pre-season camp in Ireland, revealed he’s been in constant dialogue with director of football Kevin Thelwell over the summer - and is hoping more deals can be struck.
The Goodison Park boss said: “Kev has worked really hard all summer. I've been on the phone constantly about maybes, different situations may arise, can they arise, some we can push forward, some we can't and some we have to watch are they coming for our players.
“There are ongoing situations currently that are maybes. We'll wait and see. We are trying to adapt to the market as best we can and still work within the guidelines of what the situation is at the club. It's been a challenge since I got here, it goes on being a challenge but we've shown we can be very competitive with our signings and mould a team. That remains key.”
