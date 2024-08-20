Neal Maupay of Everton looks on prior to the pre-season friendly match between Preston North End and Everton at Deepdale on August 03, 2024 in Preston, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Neal Maupay spent last season on loan at Brentford.

Sean Dyche has not ruled out Neal Maupay and Mason Holagte departing Everton before the transfer window closes.

The duo are back at Goodison Park after being sent out on loan last season. Maupay returned to his former club Brentford while Holgate featured for Southampton and Sheffield United.

The pair were given limited minutes during the pre-season period. For Saturday's 3-0 loss to Brighton on the opening day of the season, Holgate did come off the bench after Ashley Young's red card and could start this weekend's trip to Tottenham with right-back options Young, Seamus Coleman, Nathan Patterson and James Garner all ruled out. Maupay was left on the bench against Brighton.

Little more than a week remains in the transfer window and Everton may have to raise funds to bring in more recruits. But Dyche, speaking at his press conference before the Brighton defeat, is unsure what the future holds for Maupay and Holgate. He said: “We'll see. At the moment, it's about who is playing - who is playing well, who is training well. Them decisions will be made before the end of the window - they might be [here], they might not be.”

Everton also appear light in the midfield department, with fewer options than last season. Tim Iroegbunam has arrived from Aston Villa - and has impressed - while Amadou Onana went the other way. The Blues also released Andre Gomes at the end of his contract along with youngster Lewis Warrington.

Dyche added: “We've been light since we got here. We had to move them on for the financial side. I still think we're a bit stretched as soon as we get three of four injuries but that's the nature of the situation. We do want to be flexible and feel we have players who have player in other positions on the pitch. But we have got a limited number of bodies. If we can affect things, we will do but if we can't, we can’t.”