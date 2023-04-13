Andros Towsend has been out injured for Everton for more than a year.

Sean Dyche could not say if Andros Townsend will make a return to full fitness before Everton’s season is over.

The winger has been sidelined for more than a year after suffering a devastating ACL injury in a 4-1 FA Cup loss to Crystal Palace in March 2022. Towsend has been in rehab since but is still to return to team training.

Dyche, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Everton’s clash against Fulham on Saturday, revealed that the 31-year-old former England international is in a ‘better place’ when it comes to his recovery after a tough period.

The Everton boss said: “It was a serious knee injury. He’s had his ups and downs, but he seems to be in a better place with his injury and how that’s going.

"We’ve just got to monitor it as the weeks go by. You can’t force these things, it just takes time. His body will adapt but it will take time. We’re working with him, the medical team are working with him and he’s working very hard himself.”

Asked if Townsend could make a return before the season is concluded, Dyche replied: “We’ll have to wait and see.”

Townsend joined Everton on a free transfer from Crystal Palace in July 2021. He scored seven goals in 27 appearances before his setback at Selhurst Park last season.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United man is out of contract at Goodison Park in June.

