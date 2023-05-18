Sean Dyche reiterates ‘belief’ for Everton after Man City loss ahead of Wolves clash

Dyche spoke on the test of facing Wolves away following their home loss to Manchester City.

Sean Dyche has pointed towards his side’s ‘belief’ ahead of his side’s crucial trip to Wolves this weekend.

The Toffees suffered a 3-0 home loss to league-leaders Manchester City last weekend and now have just two games left to avoid relegation.

Their incredible away victory at Brighton a few weeks ago gave them a vital three points and, even despite their loss to City, they still sit one point and one place ahead of 18th-placed Leeds United.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of their clash with Wolves, he reiterated that his side’s belief hasn’t waivered despite their loss to Pep Guardiola’s side.

“Look, you never know, there’s often odd results. We can’t overthink them. All we can do is remind the players that they are a good side and found their way to get to the points they are on. We always make them well aware of the opposition in the Premier League.

“The main thing for me is the belief in the group and how they continued to play.

“City were too strong, in taking the scoreline away, the basics were there.”

In the reverse fixture earlier on in the season, Frank Lampard’s Everton fell to a difficult late defeat to Wolves at Goodison Park on Boxing Day.

Yerry Mina gave them an early lead in that fixture, but a first-half equaliser by Daniel Podence was then followed by 95th minute winner on the counter-attack by Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Wolves themselves were embroiled in a relegation battle before the appointment of the former Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui in late-December.

Since then, The Wanderers have recorded nine wins which has lifted them up to 13th place on 40 points, well away from danger and they won’t be playing for anything other than pride at the weekend, which may give Everton a slight edge.