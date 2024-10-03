Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace FC at Goodison Park on September 28, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Manchester United and Liverpool are reported admirers of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

Sean Dyche has admitted that it’s no surprise that Jarrad Branthwaite continues to be linked with a potential Everton exit.

The centre-back was wanted by Manchester United in the summer transfer window, but the Toffees rejected two bids as they fell below the club’s asking price. The interest arrived after a splendid 2023-24 campaign in which he was named Young Player and Players’ Player of the Season, while he also made his England senior debut.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Liverpool have Branthwaite on their radar ahead of the January transfer window. Given the precarious financial situation at the club, Dyche has not ruled out any player leaving Goodison Park if the right offer was to land on the table. But with a prospective takeover from The Friedkin Group potentially being ratified by the end of the year, the Blues boss believes that could change things significantly.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United, the Everton boss said: “I think I said in the summer that any player, it's a worldwide market now, it's not just about one player.

“The way the game changed, certainly in Europe, the transfer situation has opened up.It's not a surprise good players are linked with other clubs. I said in the summer he'll be staying here and he is so that's good.

“The club has a situation it is still looking upon. If new ownership goes through, that might change things financially but we don't know that yet. We'll just have to wait and see.

“I didn't really speak to him about it (interest in the summer), he's still here. I'm not going to sit there and chat endlessly about stories in the paper which 99 per cent are not true so there's no point. He seems fine other than being injured, which has been a blow to him, he's been fine.”