Sean Dyche reveals when Dominic Calvert-Lewin could make Everton injury return

Dominic Calvert-Lewin injury news as Everton suffer a 3-1 loss to Fulham in the Premier League.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 15th Apr 2023, 18:28 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 19:00 BST

Dominic Calvert-Lewin could finally return to Everton’s squad for next weekend’s trip to Crystal Palace.

The striker missed a 10th successive game as the Toffees fell to a 3-1 loss to Fulham at Goodison Park on Saturday evening. Their hopes of avoiding Premier League relegation suffered a blow and they remain above the drop zone only on goal difference.

Everton were deserved losers against Fulham despite Dwight McNeil’s 35th-minute equaliser briefly giving the home crowd something to cheer about. Harrison Reed, Harry Wilson and Dan James were on target for Marco Silva’s side.

Calvert-Lewin has been a big miss for the Blues and has been available for just one game since Dyche took charge as manager at the end of January. The England international had a good week of training ahead of Fulham but was not risked.

But if he comes through another week of training at Finch Farm unscathed then he could be involved against Palace at Selhurst Park.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Dyche said: “Dom is going well. He'll hopefully be back in the thinking as long as the week goes well.

“We'll see. He's had a very good week this week and we want him to have another very good week next week and see how he's feeling.”

