Armando Broja came off the bench for his Everton debut in a 4-0 win over Wolves.

Sean Dyche was pleased with ‘sharp’ Armando Broja after finally making his Everton debut.

The striker moved to Goodison Park from Chelsea on summer transfer deadline day. However, he arrived with an Achilles injury which meant he was unavailable for the opening three months of the season. After building back to fitness, playing twice for the under-21s, Broja was included in the Toffees’ match-day squad against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

And with Everton cruising with a 4-0 lead, the Albania international was introduced for his bow in the 83 minute. He impressed during his cameo as he stretched the Wolves defence before setting up three chances for Jack Harrison that could not be taken.

Broja’s return is a big boost for the Blues ahead of the Merseyside derby against Liverpool on Saturday. However, Dyche declared that Youssef Chermiti is still unavailable with as he works back from a foot injury sustained days before the season started.

The Goodison boss said: “I was really pleased for him. He has worked very hard, which I have documented many times. Youssef is a bit behind, but the two of them have worked really hard. He looked sharp. We only introduced him to get him involved and thought it was the right time to do it.

“We brought Harrison [Armstrong] on as well, I was trying to get him on on Sunday just to get him that feeling of what it is. The rest, we are just trying to rest and monitor because there is another big game coming.”