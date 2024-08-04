Jarrad Branthwaite. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

Everton play Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening day of the 2024-25 season.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Dyche is hopeful that Jarrad Branthwaite will be available for Everton’s Premier League curtain-raiser.

The Toffees’ opening fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion of the 2024-25 season takes place in less than two weeks’ time. But Branthwaite is still to make an appearance for Everton’s four pre-season fixtures, having underwent an operation for a minor groin injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centre-back enjoyed a magnificent 2023-24 as he made 35 appearances and propelled himself into the England senior set-up. He has also been targeted by Manchester United in the summer transfer window but Everton have remained steadfast and turned down two bids.

While Everton have recruited Jake O’Brien from Lyon for £17 million - and he scored on his first appearance in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Preston North End - they’ll be desperate for Branthwaite to be available. He forged a magnificent partnership with James Tarkowski last season, with the pair helping the Toffees register the fourth-best defensive record in the Premier League.

Asked if Branthwaite will be back for the first game of the new campaign, Dyche replied: “We will see. He is making good progress all of a sudden, he had a slow spell but is beginning to move forward. Hopefully he will certainly be in and around it. I am not saying he will definitely be fit but he will certainly be in and around it, we hope.”