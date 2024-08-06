Everton manager Sean Dyche looks on during the pre-season friendly between Coventry and Everton at The Coventry Building Society Arena on July 30, 2024 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton have made five signings so far.

Sean Dyche has admitted Everton have had ‘no choice’ but to sign players who are still on an upward trajectory.

The Toffees have managed to carefully weave through the transfer window despite the club’s difficult financial situation. They have banked around £70 million in sales from the exits of Amadou Onana, Ben Godfrey and Lewis Dobbin while five players have been brought to Goodison Park.

Jack Harrison returns to spend a second season on loan from Leeds United but he’s the only player with cast-iron Premier League experience. Tim Iroegbunam and Iliman Ndiaye have a handful of games in the English top flight on their record while Jake O’Brien never made a single senior outing for Crystal Palace. Jesper Lindstrom has arrived on loan from Napoli with the option to buy him next summer, having previously spent time at Brondby and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Dyche would like some more experience in his squad as Everton’s 2024-25 Premier League season begins against Brighton on 17 August. But given the losses the Blues have suffered, posting a deficit of almost £400 million in the past four years, signing recruits who can be honed and their value increasing has been paramount.

Asked if there has been an emphasis on signing players still to hit the peak of their powers after the 3-0 pre-season win at Preston North End, manager Dyche replied: “We've got no choice. The finances of what the club was and what it is have changed rapidly. I've mentioned that, I've been open with it. The demands are high, the demands of getting done have been very, very difficult. If we can affect the market, we will do but it's been a difficult summer.

“Therefore, when you look at the difficulties, then you go: 'I think we've done well through the difficulties to make sure we have still got some talented players here'.”

New signings O’Brien and Lindstrom were both on target at Preston. It was Everton’s first win of the summer and Dyche was impressed by the progress his troops made. He added: “I thought we mixed it well, which is what I want us to do. When we can play long we have Dom’s [Calvert-Lewin] strength and pace, we know we can play in between and break lines.

“A lot more sharpness to it and a lot more sharpness with thoughts, still tidying up and adding in the detail but I thought it was a lot more on show and we want to be flexible in the attacking side with different players playing in slots. Jack did well for us last season playing in the No.10.”