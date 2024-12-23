Everton manager Sean Dyche.(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton earned a 0-0 draw against Chelsea in their first game since The Friedkin Group’s takeover.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Dyche saluted the steeliness Everton displayed in The Friedkin Group's (TFG) first game as owners.

But despite holding Chelsea high-flying to a stalemate, the Toffees boss remains acutely aware that wins are imperative if he is to stay in his role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TFG completed their takeover of Everton earlier this week. Supporters hope that the American can restore the Toffees' position among the upper echelons of the Premier League after troubles on and off the pitch in recent seasons.

Dyche is out of contract at the end of the season having been in the Goodison Park hot seat for the past two years. There has been much talk about his future at the club.

New executive chairman Marc Watts was among several representatives from TFG who were in the stands for Everton's clash against Chelsea. The Blues battled to a deserved 0-0 draw, with both teams having chances.

Certainly, Watts and Co. would likely have been satisfied with stifling a Premier League title contender before returning Stateside. But an honest Dyche admitted he is not 'naïve' as victories will ultimately be required to win a fresh deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if was nice to send TFG home with a win, Dyche replied: "It wasn't my only goal but is a nice add-on. They seem really good people, very serious people but in a nice relaxed manner, sharing thoughts and that's gone well. I said the other day, I'm not naiive, you have got to win games.

"People talk about my own position - win games, they have made it clear. They are supportive of my role, what I've done here and what I hope we do. We have got to win games, though. I'm not naive enough to think any of that."

Everton and Chelsea both limited, but decent, goalscoring opportunities during the game. In the first half, Nicolas Jackson hit the post for the visitors while Jack Harrison had an effort saved by Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

On the performance, Dyche said: “Tough conditions, worse pitch side and both teams tried to operating in different ways but finding another way to get another clean sheet and a deserved point. A fair result, managers share different views and I am not sure they will feel that but both teams had good half chances, couple of good quality chances and both teams are going at it in different ways to try and win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Five out of six clean sheets and seven in 10, we knew we had to correct that early season and the challenge now it to find the balance, I have spoken about it endlessly. We are playing some tough teams, these are a good outfit and you don’t spend a billion pounds and get weaker. They have a good manager who has impressed so far this season, finding his way in the Premier League and how to operate with the players he has got, he is doing a good job of it. You know the prowess of some of these teams so to keep another clean sheet and a very valid one was pleasing.”