Sean Dyche speaks out on Everton exit reports

The Toffees manager has no problem with the club ‘succession planning’.

Sean Dyche has given his verdict on ‘interesting reports’ suggesting the club are looking at other managers and that he might not be in the Everton dugout next season.

The former Burnley boss signed on a two-and-a-half-year contract when he arrived in January 2023 to replace ousted manager Frank Lampard.

But reports from the Daily Record, have claimed the club has made preliminary contact with Botafogo manager Luis Castro, who has led the Rio de Janeiro to the top of Campeonato Brasileiro’s Serie A, following their Taca Rio triumph.

When asked in his weekly press conference if he would still be at Goodison Park next season, Dyche gave a measured, yet open response.

“It’s fair to say interesting reports, I don’t know where they come from,” Dyche told the gathered media.

“At the end of the day, good businesses should be succession planning, I’ve got no problem with that even if they [reports] were true.

“At the end of the day, business is world wide, who knows what’ll happen next, everyone should be succession planning but I certainly won’t be too concerned about that.”

Dyche is currently preparing his side for their biggest game of their season, as they welcome Bournemouth to Goodison Park on Sunday.

A win would ensure their Premier League survival, a threat that has loomed large for the whole of their season this year, as well as for almost the entirety of last year’s campaign.