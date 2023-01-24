Sean Dyche is among the favourites to be appointed next Everton manager.

Everton are searching for a sixth permanent manager in five years after the axe was wielded on Frank Lampard.

The Toffees have relieved Lampard from his duties after just under a year in the hot seat. Everton sit 19th in the Premier League table and there are genuine fears of relegation among supporters. Lampard managed just one win in his final 14 games in all competitions, with a 2-0 loss at West Ham the final straw.

Advertisement

There will no doubt be plenty of names who will be bandied around to next take the Goodison Park driving seat. One of the early favourites to emerge is Sean Dyche, who's been out of work since he was axed by Burnley last April.

When it comes to keeping clubs in the Premier League, Dyche knows how to. Despite operating with a moderate budget at Turf Moor, the Clarets retained their top-flight status for four seasons after promotion in 2016. In fact, they finished as high as seventh in 2017-18 and qualified for the Europa League.

Dyche was relieved of his duties last season when Burnley were in a relegation scrap. However, the decision backfired, with the Clarets dropping down to the Championship.

Dyche is known for his pragmatism, which is what might be required to keep Everton up. They've taken just 15 points from just 20 league games this season and face a real uphill battle to retain their perpetual Premier League status.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 51-year-old was linked with a return to management at Bournemouth this season before Gary O'Neill landed the role. And speaking on Sky Sports in October, Dyche hinted that he was ready to return to management.

"No, it's there's a lot of talk (the Bournemouth speculation),” he said. “Obviously, I was under contract at Burnley not under contract anymore.

“You're out of contract as a manager so to speak, so that probably changes your views you'd probably get linked a bit quicker.

“And a few links when I was at Burnley, so it's not new territory, but it's often you know, people throwing names around thrown in the hat. It's always flattering to be linked. Watch this space!"