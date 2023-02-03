Everton team against Arsenal predicted as Sean Dyche takes charge as his first match as manager.

Sean Dyche prepares for his first game as Everton manager when Arsenal visit Goodison Park on Saturday (12.30 GMT).

The former Burnley supremo is the Toffees’ third boss in the last two seasons. And in terms of appointments made in Goodison Park history, the latest is without doubt one of the most important.

Everton find themselves in a precarious position in the Premier League. They sit in the relegation zone and two points adrift of survival with 18 fixtures remaining.

To make the Blues’ task even more difficult, not a single player was recruited during the January transfer window - while Anthony Gordon was sold to Newcastle United.

Dyche made a sound impression when addressing his the media for the first time. He’s called for unity and revealed he has been reminding Everton’s players of their qualities since arriving.

But Dyche couldn’t have asked for a much harder start against runaway leaders Arsenal.

Certainly, it’ll be interesting to see how he lines up his Everton side against the Gunners after a week on the training ground. Here’s the team we predict.

GK - Jordan Pickford England's No.1 will be pivotal in the final 18 games. He may be encouraged to go long more often with the ball at his feet

RB - Seamus Coleman Set to continue in defence with Patterson injured. The captain's experience will prove key.

CB - Conor Coady The on-loan Wolves defender has hit a bit of a dip of late but Dyche could ensure he gets back to the levels he showed at the start of the season.

CB - James Tarkowski Now reunited with the manager who made him a Premier League player.