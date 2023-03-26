The former Burnley boss has enjoyed a good start at Goodison Park but does he fare to his predecessors?

Everton manager Sean Dyche took the reigns from Frank Lampard in late-January with the club languishing in the relegation places and has managed to turn the mood around at the club after his first eight games.

The former Burnley boss enjoyed a perfect start when he masterminded a one-nil victory over league-leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park and he has since guided the side to 15th in the Premier League table.

As it stands, four points separate Crystal Palace in 12th and Southampton in 20th which demonstrates just how tight the relegation battle is set to be this season.

In terms of their recent managerial history, Everton have appointed the likes of Rafael Benitez, Carlo Ancelotti and Marco Silva, but since David Moyes left in 2013, none has lasted longer than Roberto Martinez’s three years.

The managers have arrived in differing circumstances, with Everton pushing for a European place or fighting against relegation, but few of the appointments have gone to plan.

In light of Dyche’s promising start, we’ve decided to look back at the previous 10 permanent manager’s win percentages at the club.

1 . Carlo Ancelotti P67 W31 D14 L22 - Win Percentage = 46%

2 . Roberto Martinez P143 W61 D39 L43 - Win Percentage = 43%

3 . David Moyes P518 W218 D139 L161 - Win Percentage = 42%

4 . Ronald Koeman P58 W24 D14 L20 - Win Percentage = 41%