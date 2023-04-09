Register
‘Serious note’ - Dominic Calvert-Lewin injury update after latest Everton absence

Dominic Calvert-Lewin injury latest after Everton’s loss to Manchester United.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 8th Apr 2023, 18:01 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is ‘making progress’ towards an Everton injury return.

The striker missed a ninth successive game as the Toffees fell to a 2-0 loss at Manchester United on Saturday.

Calvert-Lewin has been available for just one match since Sean Dyche took over as Goodison Park manager - and been restricted to 12 appearances all season.

Everton’s lack of goal threat was again exposed in the defeat by United, with Calvert-Lewin not risked despite being back in training.

Asked how close the England international was to featuring at Old Trafford, Dyche replied: “Thirty-three miles, something like that - I don't know what the distance is from here to the training ground. On a serious note he is making progress."

Dominic Calvert-LewinManchester UnitedSean Dyche