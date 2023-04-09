‘Serious note’ - Dominic Calvert-Lewin injury update after latest Everton absence

Dominic Calvert-Lewin injury latest after Everton’s loss to Manchester United.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is ‘making progress’ towards an Everton injury return.

The striker missed a ninth successive game as the Toffees fell to a 2-0 loss at Manchester United on Saturday.

Calvert-Lewin has been available for just one match since Sean Dyche took over as Goodison Park manager - and been restricted to 12 appearances all season.

Everton’s lack of goal threat was again exposed in the defeat by United, with Calvert-Lewin not risked despite being back in training.