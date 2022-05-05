Seven players likely to leave Everton this summer – and 11 that won’t

The transfer window is set to open next month and Everton are facing a pivotal summer.

Everton could be in for a hectic summer of transfer activity.

With their Premier League status still hanging in the balance it remains to be seen which division Frank Lampard’s men will be playing in next season, and understandably, that is bound to have a knock-on effect on how they approach their recruitment policy in the coming months.

While many supporters will be mulling over the prospect of a rebuild in the immediate future, there’s also the very real possibility that several high-profile talents could leave the club this summer.

But which players could actually leave the club? We’ve looked through all of The Toffees’ first-team players and assessed which ones could potentially leave Goodison Park.

Each player has been rated based on how likely they are to depart the club, whether it be on loan or permanently.

1. Jordan Pickford - Possible If Everton do go down, it’s hard to imagine the England number one settling for Championship football in the run up to a World Cup. The stopper has already been linked with the likes of Tottenham.

2. Asmir Begovic - Possible Out of contract in the summer, the Bosnian’s future remains uncertain.

3. Andy Lonergan - Possible A similar situation to Begovic’s, Lonergan has made a habit of hopping between short-term contracts in recent years.

4. Michael Keane - Possible Linked with West Ham in recent days, although it is understood that the Hammers do prefer other targets.