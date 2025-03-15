Everton vs West Ham team news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Goodison Park.

Armando Broja could be back in Everton’s squad as they face West Ham United at Goodison Park (3pm kick-off).

The striker has endured an injury-hit season. He arrived on loan from Chelsea in the summer with an achilles issue which took several months to shake off. And after getting up to match fitness, Broja sustained ankle ligament damage in a 2-0 FA Cup win over Peterborough United in January.

The Albania international has been unavailable for two months but has been back in training. He’s not fully up to speed but manager David Moyes admitted there’s a chance that Broja could be on the bench.

However, Seamus Coleman and Youssef Chermiti have had more time to build fitness after respective calf and thigh issues so could be more viable options to be brought on as substitutes against West Ham at Goodison. Everton aim to stretch their unbeaten Premier League run to nine matches against the Hammers.

Manager Moyes said: "Broja is in and around it. It's a bit like Youssef [Chermiti] and Seamus [Coleman], who have had another five or six days of training, whereas Broja is just back in amongst it. He's just getting closer but hopefully we'll be able to get him on the bench for tomorrow's game.”

Everton will remain without Dwight McNeil, Iliman Ndiaye (both knee) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) with the trio all sidelined until next month. On-loan Lyon midfield Orel Mangala won’t play again this season because of an ACL rupture.

West Ham team news

Meanwhile, West Ham are set to be without at least three players. There was a touching moment when Michail Antonio to the London Stadium crowd before their 1-0 loss to Newcastle United earlier this week. The striker was involved in a serious car accident in December and no pressure is being put on him about potentially returning before the end of the season.

Antonio is one of two centre-forwards absent for Graham Potter’s side as Germany international Niclas Fullkrug is still not ready to make a squad return. He has a hamstring problem. Potter said: “Niclas has been training with the group but isn't ready to start certainly. We'll assess him over the next day or two, but we're probably looking more after the international break.”

Another attacking player who West Ham will be missing is Crysencio Summerville (hamstring). They are hopeful that experienced defender Vladimir Coufal can be back to fitness after missing the past four games.