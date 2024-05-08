Everton owner Farhad Moshiri. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Simon Jordan believes that Farhad Moshiri’s motivations for selling Everton are because he has no intention of funding the club any further.

Majority shareholder Moshiri agreed to sell his 94.1% stake to 777 Partners last September. But more than seven months later, the deal is still to be rubberstamped by the Premier League.

To shroud the purchase in more doubt, 777 have been accused of fraud amounting to £279 million by Leadenhall Capital Partners LLP and Leadenhall Life Insurance Linked Investments Fund plc in a New York court. Meanwhile, the Miami-based firm’s Australian airline Bonza entered voluntary administration last week.

As a result, the Everton Shareholders’ Association have called on Moshiri and the club’s board to pull the plug on the 777 deal. It has been reported that Moshiri met with 777 representatives, who have reportedly loan the club around £200 million to help with running costs, in London yesterday for face-to-face talks.

And Jordan, speaking on talkSPORT, has given his verdict on why Moshiri has allowed the deal to drag out for so long. The former Crystal Palace owner said: “It depends on what he believes are the right people to him. If it means he can get his deal, they are the right people. If it means the Premier League are the adjudicators, the constraints that construct the obligations the deal has to come through, it doesn’t matter to him, he gets the value that he wants. In a utopian world, he cares deeply about what Evertonians want but this is commerce, this is £750 million of his alleged money he’s going to take a bath from.

“He will take as best he can that others are responsible and meet the obligations of being an owner of a Premier League football club. I’ve always felt the model they are exhibiting, which is a debt-loading model, can only work on a business that has positive cash flows. Clearly and evidently, Everton do not so how does this model, once you get out of the starter gate of owners, past the car crash Moshiri has put them in because of bad management and profligacy, move to

