Anthony Gordon has left Everton to join Newcastle United.

Simon Jordan has slammed Anthony Gordon as a 'little bit' of a rat for the way he left Everton.

The forward completed his move from Goodison Park from Newcastle United for a fee that could reach £45 million yesterday.

Gordon came through the academy ranks at the Toffees and scored seven goals in 78 appearances.

But the 21-year-old missed training twice without permission last week in a bid to get a move to St James’ Park pushed through.

Gordon said that he did not mean to disrespect Everton fans in the way he left the club.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan believes Gordon ‘disadvantaged’ Everton by departing and hopes he ‘gets what he deserves’ at Newcastle.

The former Crystal Palace chairman said: “I don't like the way he's behaved towards Everton Football Club. I can understand everybody like rats want to desert a sinking ship but you're supposed to want to help that football club not disadvantage it by your behaviour. I hope he gets what he deserves and reaps what he sows.”

When host Jim White said that Gordon is not a rat, Jordan replied: “He is a little bit, isn't he? Everton have given him an opportunity. Danny Murphy and I have to listen to the players who know far more about the ability of players than I do. He thinks he's going to be a top, top player.

"I still think he's got a lot to prove. Everton deserved to be handled a little bit better by the player and with a little bit more respect.”