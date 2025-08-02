The most disastrous Everton signings from the last decade - including one-season flop

Some of the most disappointing signings Everton have completed over the last ten years.

Everton’s transfer business model has been met with criticism over the years, with many frustrating signings and contract situations coming under fire. With new owners The Friedkin Group now in charge, fans are looking forward to a brighter future on the transfer front.

As the Toffees continue to navigate this window, we’ve taken a look back at some of the biggest disaster signings Everton have made over the last decade, taking into account money lost, expectations not met, and in one case, player conduct.

Everton disaster signings from the last 10 years

Jean-Philippe Gbamin: A hugely frustrating signing who was never able to get going due to a torrid run of injuries. Gbamin made just eight appearances for Everton in what was described as a ‘nightmare’ time on Merseyside by his agent. The midfielder cost the Toffees £25 million and left for free in 2023 when his contract was terminated a year early.

Davy Klaassen: Despite joining the Blues with a lot hype surrounding him following his 20-goal season with Ajax, Klaassen failed to live up to expectations. Everton forked out £23.6 million on the Dutch midfielder, only for him to make a grand total of seven Premier League appearances and then be sold after just one season. Klaassen left to sign for Werder Bremen, seeing Everton make a loss of more than £10 million.

Sandro Ramirez: After failing to establish himself as a reliable striker in his first season, Sandro was sent out on numerous loans before his permanent exit in 2020 as a free agent. The Spaniard left the club after scoring one goal in 16 appearances throughout his three years at the club. Everton waived a transfer fee in order to get an exit finalised and removed his wages from their bill.

Neal Maupay disrespect, Cenk Tosun inconsistency

Neal Maupay: Ended a less than impressive tenure on the Everton books by angering the fanbase online while still under contract. Maupay signed for the Blues in 2022 for a reported £15 million. He scored one goal throughout his entire time with Everton, was sent on two loans and left this summer.

Cenk Tosun: Dubbed the ‘best in Europe’ for his £27 million fee by Sam Allardyce, there were high hopes for Tosun’s time at Everton. With four goals in his first seven games, things were looking positive but that’s about as good as it got. Tosun became increasingly inconsistent and managed just five Premier League goals over the next two seasons. Following loan moves to Crystal Palace and Besiktas, the Turkish forward left as a free agent.

Yannick Bolasie: After joining for £25 million in 2016, Bolasie suffered an ACL injury less than four months later. The setback ruled him out for the rest of the season and he managed to score just one Premier League goal the following campaign after returning a year on. Bolasie was loaned out four times and Carlo Ancelotti confirmed there was ‘no space’ for him in the squad. He left the club in 2021 as a free agent after making 32 appearances and scoring two goals in five years.