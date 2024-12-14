Arsenal vs Everton team news ahead of the Premier League fixture.

Arsenal are expected to be without four defenders when they welcome Everton to the Emirates Stadium today (3pm).

The Gunners have had injury issues throughout the campaign as they pursue the Premier League title, having finished runners-up in the past two campaigns. Key defender Gabriel Magalhaes has missed the past two games but has returned to training.

But the clash will come too soon for the versatile Riccardo Calafiori (knee) while Oleksandr Zinchenko (muscle) will be absent again. Meanwhile, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu (both knee) are long-term absentees. Arsenal are third in the table and hoping to keep the pressure on leaders Liverpool, who are seven points ahead.

Everton make the trip to Arsenal having not played for 10 days since a 4-0 win over Wolves. Michael Keane is expected to be back on the bench after a knock. Blues boss Sean Dyche will also have to weigh up whether to include Youssef Chermiti in his squad.

The striker suffered a freak foot injury on the eve of the season and has been working his way back to full fitness. Chermiti has made two appearances for the under-21s and played in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Mansfield earlier this week. However, with Armando Broja now available, Everton have three fit centre-forwards along with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto - so Chermiti may miss out.

In truth, it is likely that Harrison Armstrong is omitted from Everton’s squad despite fellow midfielders James Garner (back) and Tim Iroegbunam (foot) still injured. Armstrong is highly rated and scored a hat-trick in the Toffees under-18s’ thumping 7-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Youth Cup earlier this week but Dyche is likely to want more senior players on the bench.