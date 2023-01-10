Southampton to complete £12m signing ahead of huge Everton clash

Everton face Southampton at Goodison Park this weekend and the visitors are closing in on the signing of Carlos Alcaraz.

Southampton are closing in on making their second signing of the January transfer window ahead of their crunch relegation clash against Everton.

The Saints sit bottom of the Premier League table and are three points behind Frank Lampard's 18th-placed side ahead of this Saturday's Goodison Park encounter.

And as Toffees wait for new recruits, particularly in the attacking areas, Southampton are close to adding a second player to their squad after already bringing in Mislav Orsic from Dinamo Zagreb.

The St Mary's outfit have now agreed a deal to sign Carlos Alcaraz from Racing Club.

The Argentinean outfit have confirmed that they have agreed a deal to sell the midfielder to Southampton for a fee of £12 million.

A post on the club’s Twitter account said: “Carlos Alcaraz was transferred to Southampton, of the English Premier League, for 13,650,000 euros plus a 15% capital gain in the event of a future sale. Good luck, dear Charly, in this new stage!”

Alcaraz, 20, has scored 13 goals in 83 appearances for Racing Club.

Everton are still to make a new signing in the January transfer window as Frank Lampard eyes players to add firepower to his goal-shy side.

The Blues have so far recalled Ellis Simms from his loan spell at Sunderland where he scored seven goals during the first half of the season.

Everton have sold Nathan Broadhead to Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee, while fourth-choice keeper Eldin Jakupovic has joined Los Angeles FC on a free transfer.

In addition, Lampard's side terminated Salomon Rondon's contract by mutual consent last month.