Events on and off the pitch at Goodison Park have captured the headlines in the national press.

Goodison Park has rarely witnessed scenes like those that followed Thursday night’s dramatic comeback against Crystal Palace as Everton secured Premier League survival with a remarkable win over Patrick Vieira’s men.

For 45 minutes, a nervy final day visit to Arsenal was lying in wait as goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew put the Eagles in control when the half-time whistle was blown.

Toffees defender Michael Keane got the comeback in motion when he reduced the arrears nine minutes after the interval and the talismanic Richarlison set Goodison Park rocking when he fired home an equaliser with quarter of an hour remaining.

That set up an eventful final ten minutes as Frank Lampard’s men poured forwards in search of a winning goal that would ensure they would compete in the Premier League once again next season.

It was England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin that wrote his name into Toffees folklore with a stunning diving header that set off wild celebrations that were born out of relief as much as delight.

Those celebrations continued after the full-time whistle and left the national media to focus on the positives and negatives of a remarkable night for the blue half of Merseyside.

‘It was a fightback that will never be forgotten in these parts’

Andy Hunter - The Guardian

“Lampard’s team had been 2-0 down at the interval; chaotic, uncertain and free-falling towards the Championship.

“Now, galvanised by the half-time introduction of Dele Alli and reprieved by goals from Michael Keane, Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin, they had a comeback to compare with the final day escape against Wimbledon in 1994.

“The fightback sparked a first, foolish pitch invasion that led to seven minutes of stoppage time.

“When it was over, however, it was a fightback that will never be forgotten in these parts.”

Richard Tanner - iNews

“That was nothing compared to the explosion of noise when Calvert-Lewin, who has endured such an injury-plagued season, sparked wild scenes of celebration when he scored with a diving header from Gray’s cross.

“After seven minutes of added time, the final whistle sparked a mass pitch invasion and wild celebrations that probably wouldn’t be matched had they actually won some silverware.”

Football has a habit of making a drama out of a crisis

Mike Hughes - BBC Sport

“After a dreadful season the inquests will be thorough and plentiful. But let that wait at least a few days and to give the fans the chance to hang on to their smiles.

“If you know your history, you’ll know that Everton were founded in 1878. Last night’s remarkable result was their 1,878 top flight victory. I kid you not.

“Football has a habit of making a drama out of a crisis.”

Current points: 39. Predicted points tally: 39.

Martin Samuel - Daily Mail

“The stands emptied and the pitch filled with the people. Blue smoke clogged the air, and they sang songs of grand delusion. About playing beautiful football, about being the greatest team the world has ever seen. History, grandeur, shining brightly, everything that has been missing from this season.

“And yet, we understand. This is a grand club, with a grand story behind it. And the way they survived as a Premier League entity was truly quite incredible. From 2-0 down to 3-2 up. From sleepwalking over the canyon to relegation, to one mighty leap to safety on the other side.

“They are clear now. They are secure for another year.”

They sang Spirit of the Blues in jubilation

Mike McGrath - The Telegraph

“With fans pouring onto the pitch at the final whistle, they sang Spirit of the Blues in jubilation. It had taken spirit, mettle and tenacity for Everton to stage this remarkable comeback and seal their safety from relegation.

“Frank Lampard channelled Pat Cash and headed up to the directors box as the party got going on the Goodison Park turf. His team were two goals down at half-time and were heading towards an anxious final day of the season, yet goals from Michael Keane, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the goals that made it a memorable night on Merseyside.”

Ben Grounds - Sky Sports

“Another cross from the right, this time from the substitute Gray veered deliciously away from Marc Guehi and through the noise, time stood still, as Calvert-Lewin launched himself through the air to crash his header into the net.

“Supporters halted the restart after filling the pitch. Seven minutes of stoppage time would be added on but there was no stopping Everton. Elation greeted the final whistle, and another pitch invasion. Despite the joyous scenes, the over-arching feeling was one of relief more than anything else.