Everton have reportedly made Marcus Edwards a January transfer target.

Sporting CP head coach Rui Borges has declared that Everton-linked Marcus Edwards will not be involved in their Champions League encounter tonight.

Edwards is a reported transfer target for the Toffees as David Moyes aims to bolster his attacking options. Everton have managed to score only 18 goals in 21 Premier League fixtures, which leaves them hovering just four points above the relegation zone. Despite earning a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, Moyes knows that reinforcements are required.

Edwards has spent the past six years in Portugal, having come through Tottenham’s academy. In 2022, he earned a switch to the Primeira Liga giants from Vitória de Guimarães and last season helped them win the title.

But since Ruben Amorim left the Estádio José Alvalade hot seat, Edwards has fallen down the pecking order. He has not made an appearance since 30 November and been left out of Sporting’s past three match-day squads.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola reported earlier this month that Edwards did not travel to watch the Lions’ penalty shootout loss to arch-rivals Benfica in the Taca de Liga final on 11 January and that has ‘lack of commitment has been evident’.

Sporting face RB Leipzig in the Champions League tonight as they bid to qualify for the next stage. But Edwards is again set to be absent. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Borges was asked about Edwards’ recent behaviour and if the case is closed. He replied: “It is closed in the sense that he is not a technical option for this game.”

In total, Edwards has recorded 24 goals and 26 assists in 120 appearances for Sporting. He has 18 months left on his current Lions contract.

Speaking at his first press conference since returning as manager, Moyes insisted that Everton needed to recruit ‘elite’ players to move into the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next season. The Scot said: “Winning football matches is always the priority. Then there’s building a club back up if possible.

“The damage has not been done by any manager, it’s just through a period of time. I had a great time here and I would love to be part of making it better if possible. At the end, there’s a stadium. It looks the business, it looks elite so we need to get some elite players so we can give something for everybody to shout about when we move into it.”

Everton have also shown interest in Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah. However, the 21-year-old would be regarded as a development player rather than someone who could make an immediate first-team impact. In addition, Lyon’s financial situation is reportedly set to be eased. The club’s owners Eagle Football Holdings also have Brazilian club Botafogo in their portfolio and have agreed to sell Luis Henrique to Zenit St. Petersburg for up to €35 million - and the funds will go towards Lyon’s coffers.