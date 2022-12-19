Only Saints’ Rugby League World Cup England internationals missed the session at Finch Farm.

St Helens enjoy a training session at Finch Farm. Image: St Helens RFC

St Helens’ boss Paul Wellens took his players into a different environment last week as they prepare for the 2023 season, which includes a World Club Challenge against NRL giants Penrith Panthers in Australia in February and the defence of their Betfred Super League title.

Saints headed to Everton FC for a session at the Premier League club’s Finch Farm training ground, complete with an indoor, heated 4G roofed pitch to provide some respite form the freezing temperatures.

Advertisement

Wellens - starting his first year as coach of his hometown club - said: “It is always key that we keep things fresh and you can do that in a number of ways, but one of those is a change of venue. It is great for the lads to come down and experience this and we have thoroughly enjoyed it.

“You can learn so much from different sports so to have a relationship with Everton can only benefit us moving forward.”

Apart from the Rugby League World Cup England internationals, who will return to training in the New Year, the whole squad were in attendance and enjoyed a tough, but enjoyable session.

The head coach concluded the day by presenting The Toffees with a signed 2022 playing jersey as a way of thanking them for their hospitality.

Advertisement

Advertisement