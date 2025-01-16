Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chelsea are reportedly in talks with the Premier League and that could have an impact on Everton.

Football finance expert Stefan Borson has claimed that it will be ‘impossible’ for the Premier League to pursue Everton over an outstanding dispute.

The Toffees were compliant with profit and sustainability (PSR) rules for the period ending 2023-24. That was after Everton broke rules for the previous two sets of accounts, which results in a combined eight-point deduction last season.

But after being penalised for their second breach last April, which resulted in a two-point deduction, it was disputed by the Premier League that there was a £6,561,000 discrepancy.

The club insisted the figure represents interest payments associated with the construction of the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock so it should not be counter as a loss. However, the Premier League argued the sum should be factored into any PSR calculations. If Everton are to be found guilty over the issue, they could be docked more points. Yet more than nine months later, the matter remains unresolved.

But given the latest developments at Chelsea, it could have an impact at Everton. The Times reports that the London outfit are negotiations with the Premier League to agree a financial settlement - rather than a points deduction - for secret payments related to transfers during Roman Abramovich’s ownership. Chelsea’s owners Clearlake Capital reported the payments while completing a takeover in May 2022 after Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Stamford Bridge club made a £8.6million financial settlement with UEFA and hope to do similar with the Premier League. And should that be the outcome, Borson believes Everton can no longer be punished with a possible sporting sanction. He posted on X: “Absolutely impossible for the Premier League to continue to pursue Everton over subjective accounting treatments for a season already prosecuted whilst, simultaneously, negotiating a cash settlement out of an escrow account for admitted sporting related irregularities by Chelsea. Everton case may well also be being negotiated for settlement but nobody involved able or willing to say.”