David Moyes has returned to Everton after the sacking of Sean Dyche earlier this week.

David Moyes is back in the Everton hot seat. The Scot returns as Blues boss some 12 years after his departure.

Sean Dyche was sacked earlier this week with Everton just one point above the Premier League relegation zone - and The Friedkin Group moved quickly to secure the services of Moyes, who has signed a two-and-a-half year contract.

The Scot’s chief remit is keeping the Blues in the top flight this term. He still has half-a-season to endure a dogfight is avoided, with his first game against Aston Villa on Wednesday.

During his first stint in charge, Moyes guided Everton to the FA Cup final in 2009. Four years earlier, the Toffees secured a fourth-place finish - their highest Premier League position - and Champions League qualification. They enjoyed four European campaigns and were regularly challenging for Europa League qualification.

At their best, Everton could give any outfit in the Premier League a tough game during Moyes’ first spell. They boasted fine sides that included the likes of Tim Cahill, Mikel Arteta, Leighton Baines, Phil Jagielka and Steven Pienaar. The latter is synonymous with Moyes’ Blues team. The former winger had two stints at Goodison between 2007-2016 having been signed by Borussia Dortmund before returning to Goodison in 2012 after leaving for Tottenham a year earlier.

And he’s been one of several former Everton players to react to Moyes’ return. Posting on Instagram, Pienaar said: “Welcome back boss 👏👏 Let’s get behind the team.”

Alan Stubbs, who serves as Moyes’ captain, commented: “Congratulations Gaffer, delighted for you!!” Victor Anichebe, who came through the academy ranks at the Blues and was given his chance by Moyes, said: “Stability and values of what it means to play for Everton is what the club needs now. Welcome back gaffer. Club has changed massively so it won’t be easy support is needed. Good luck gaffer.” In addition, Yakubu simply posted “💙👏” and while Kevin Mirallas reacted with the same emojis.

On his return, Moyes said: “It’s great to be back! I enjoyed 11 wonderful and successful years at Everton and didn’t hesitate when I was offered the opportunity to rejoin this great club.

“I’m excited to be working with The Friedkin Group and I am looking forward to helping them rebuild the club. Now we need Goodison and all Evertonians to play their part in getting behind the players in this important season so we can move into our fabulous new stadium as a Premier League team.”

Everton executive chairman Marc Watts added: “We are pleased that David is joining us at this pivotal time in Everton’s history. With over a decade of experience at the club, he is the right leader to propel us through our final season at Goodison Park and into our new stadium. We look forward to working with David to build the foundation of a new era for Everton.”