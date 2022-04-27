Stuart Attwell was the referee for Everton’s Merseyside derby defeat to Liverpool at Anfield last weekend and now he will be in charge of VAR when relegation rivals Watford and Burnley meet.

Stuart Attwell was at the centre of controversy during Everton's Merseyside derby loss to Liverpool.

The Toffees were left frustrated they were not awarded a penalty when the game was goalless.

In the second half, Anthony Gordon went down inside the box under pressure from Reds defender Joel Matip.

Attwell, who was the on-field referee, had a decent look at the incident but wasn't interested and waved play on.

What’s more, VAR opted not to review the moment further.

Liverpool would go on to win the clash 2-0 through goals from Andy Robertson and Divock Origi, leaving Everton in the Premier League relegation zone and two points adrift of safety.

Frank Lampard reckons Anthony Gordon should have won Everton a penalty against Liverpool. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

When the Blues face Chelsea at Goodison Park on Sunday, Kevin Friend will be the man in the middle while John Brooks is VAR referee.

However, Attwell will take up a key role in Everton's main relegation rivals' crunch fixture.

Burnley are 17th and could move five points clear of Lampard's troops when they face 19th-placed Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The Clarets have garnered seven points from three games since the surprise sacking of Sean Dyche and are building momentum.

They'll be confident of another win against a Hornets side who many regard as already down.

And if any incidents do go to VAR then it's Attwell who’ll be responsibile as he is on duty at Stockley Park.

Indeed, Attwell recommended the decision for Allan to be sent off during Everton's 1-0 win over Newcastle United last month when in the same role.

Craig Pawson had issued the Brazilian a yellow card before subsequently changing it to red.