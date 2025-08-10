Supercomputer predicts Everton, Leeds United, Sunderland and Nottingham Forest final Premier League positions in 2025-26

By Ben McKenna

Published 10th Aug 2025, 04:00 BST

Everton kick off their Premier League campaign in just over a week as they prepare to close out the opening weekend

Everton will close out the final weekend of the Premier League campaign when they travel to newly-promoted Leeds United on Monday, August 18.

The 2025-26 campaign feels like a new era for the Toffees as they prepare for their first season in the Hill Dickinson Stadium. David Moyes’ return midway through the last campaign produced improved results and performances on the pitch and with new signings made - and further ones eyed - the Toffees will hope to end their run of being involved in the lower third of the table.

Moyes has spoken of his ambition to get the club challenging for European football as they look to start with three points at Elland Road in just over a week.

Ahead of the 2025-26 campaign getting underway, an AI supercomputer, via Sportscasting, has simulated the upcoming Premier League season. Here’s where Everton are predicted to finish against compared to their rivals. Take a look...

Predicted points - 92

1. 1st: Manchester City

Predicted points - 92 | Getty Images

Predicted points - 88

2. 2nd: Arsenal

Predicted points - 88 | Getty Images

Predicted points - 85

3. 3rd: Liverpool

Predicted points - 85 | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Predicted points - 79

4. 4th: Chelsea

Predicted points - 79 | Getty Images

