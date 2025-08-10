Everton will close out the final weekend of the Premier League campaign when they travel to newly-promoted Leeds United on Monday, August 18.

The 2025-26 campaign feels like a new era for the Toffees as they prepare for their first season in the Hill Dickinson Stadium. David Moyes’ return midway through the last campaign produced improved results and performances on the pitch and with new signings made - and further ones eyed - the Toffees will hope to end their run of being involved in the lower third of the table.

Moyes has spoken of his ambition to get the club challenging for European football as they look to start with three points at Elland Road in just over a week.

Ahead of the 2025-26 campaign getting underway, an AI supercomputer, via Sportscasting, has simulated the upcoming Premier League season. Here’s where Everton are predicted to finish against compared to their rivals. Take a look...

