Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, reacts during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Salford City and Everton at Peninsula Stadium on July 27, 2024 in Salford, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton injury news after the 2-1 loss to Salford City in a pre0season friendly.

Sean Dyche has allayed fears that Everton do not have an injury crisis on their hands - and that players carrying minor issues are being protected at this stage of the summer.

The Toffees suffered a 2-1 pre-season friendly loss to Salford City at the Peninsula Stadium. However, Dyche was bereft of first-team options against the League Two side. James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Iliman Ndiaye and Vitalii Mykolenko all missing out while Nathan Patterson continues his rehab from a hamstring injury picked up at the end of last season.

In addition, Jordan Pickford is still to return to duty having helped England reach the final of Euro 2024 while Jesper Lindstrom was not involved after signing on a season-long loan from Napoli on the eve of the game.

Dyche revealed that Everton had another tough week of fitness training before the Salford game and was not concerned about the result. And he is hopeful that some of his troops will be back for Tuesday’s trip to Championship side Coventry. The Goodison Park boss told evertontv: “Tarky is coming through things so that’s good. Gana, we had to be careful with but he’s coming through things. Myko is the same coming through things. Ili, just another knock, nothing too serious so he should be back around it when next week starts. Jarrad is making steps forward. We’re hopeful on him, he’s making steps forward. Not this week but going after that.