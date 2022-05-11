Everton will be looking to take advantage of Watford being without the likes of Emmanuel Denis and Ismaila Sarr and give their chances of Premier League survival a boost.

Everton can take another step towards Premier League survival when they travel to Watford this evening.

The Toffees have plenty of impetus behind them after climbing out of the relegation zone with a 2-1 defeat of Leicester City on Sunday.

That was the first away victory Everton recorded since August - and they fully deserved all three points.

Frank Lampard's side have picked up 10 points from their past five games and confidence is growing all of the time.

Now they face a Watford side who have already been demoted to the Championship.

And to compound their misery, they have an injury crisis on their hands.

There could be no less than 13 Hornets players absent against Everton.

Watford injury news

Included in the list is Emmanuel Dennis (knee), who is Watford's top scorer with 10 goals in all competitions.

Also unavailable is key forward Ismaila Sarr (knee). The Senegal international has five goals and two assists in 22 games this season.

Juraj Kucka (knee), Cucho Hernández (hamstring) and Nicolas Nkoulou (groin) have also been ruled out.

They join Imran Louza (knee) and Cucho Hernandez (hamstring) on the sidelines.

Hassane Kamara is suspended after being sent off in the Hornets' 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Josh King came back to haunt Everton in Watford's shock 5-2 win at Goodison Park earlier this season when he bagged a hat-trick.

The striker, who has registered five goals and three assists in 31 league appearances, is a doubt because of illness along with Kiko Femenia.

Former Toffees Tom Cleverley (ribs) is another who may not be able to play against his ex-employers.

In addition, João Pedro (groin) and Samir (knock) will undergo late fitness tests. The former missed the Palace defeat while Samir was withdrawn in the 78th minute.

To make matters worse, youngster Kwadwo Baah is away on international duty with Germany under-19s so cannot be called upon.

What’s been said

Watford boss Roy Hodgson told the club’s website: “One has been injured for the last couple of weeks, Louza.

“Nkoulou is now injured, Shaq Forde, a young forward we like, has turned his ankle over in training and other players that were involved at the weekend.

“With Cleverley, it’s the injury he received in the game, with Dennis and Sarr it’s a knee problem that they’ve reported which has ruled them out, and with King and Femenía, it’s sickness. We were hoping it would pass but it hasn’t yet.

“ Kucka missed the last game due to a knee problem and will miss the next one for the same problem.

“We’re hoping [João Pedro] will be okay. He trained, it’s the first time he has trained but we will be hoping on him.